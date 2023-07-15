Policeman shoots self dead; forensic team called in for probe in Madhya Pradesh

MP: Cop shoots self dead; forensic team in for probe

The reason behind the extreme step is not known yet, a police official said.

PTI, Shivpuri ,
  • Jul 15 2023, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 14:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An assistant sub inspector (ASI) of police allegedly shot himself dead using his service revolver in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at his residence located on a police station premises in Khaniyadhana town, some 95 km from the district headquarters, during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.

Also Read | Senior Tamil Nadu police official dies by 'suicide'

"ASI Sukal Maravi, who was living in a room in the police station campus, allegedly shot himself in the head using his service revolver," Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Sharma said.

A forensic team has been called in for spot investigation, he said. The reason behind the extreme step was not known yet, Sharma said, adding, "The case will be investigated from all angles."

