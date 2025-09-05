Ruth Paine, who opened her Texas home for John F Kennedy's assassinator & his wife, dies at 92

<p>Ruth Paine, the Santa Rosa woman who opened her Texas residence doors showing kindness to Lee Harvey Oswald (the assassinator of then-US President John F Kennedy) and his wife Marina, has died at 92.</p><p>She passed away on Sunday night, only three short of her 93rd birthday. </p><p>Ruth's daughter, Tamarin Laurel-Paine, confirmed the incident to media on Thursday, stating that her mother died in a senior living facility in Santa Rosa, California. </p>.<p>Ruth Paine's death saw "Rest in Peace" messages on social media.</p>