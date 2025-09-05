Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Man seeks stay on release of 'The Bengal Files', claims his grandfather shown in poor light

The movie is based on the communal riots of August 1946 in Kolkata, known as the ‘Great Calcutta Killings’.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 01:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 01:17 IST
calcutta high courtVivek Agnihotri

Follow us on :

Follow Us