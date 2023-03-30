Blast creates crater near India-Pak border in Kathua

Powerful blast creates crater in ground near India-Pak border in J&K's Kathua

Sources said it appears to be an IED blast. It is suspected that the IED might have been carried by a drone and dropped at the wrong site close to the border

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Mar 30 2023, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 09:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A powerful blast has occurred at a hamlet near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, creating a huge crater in the ground and triggering fear among the locals, officials said on Thursday.

Sources said it appears to be an IED blast. It is suspected that the IED might have been carried by a drone and dropped at the wrong site close to the border, they said.

Information about the explosion was received around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal told PTI.

Also Read | Rajasthan HC acquits all accused in deadly 2008 Jaipur blasts

"We have also launched a search operation Thursday morning. The bomb squad has collected the samples from the site and sent them for tests," the SSP said.

Block Development Committee (BDC) chairman Ram Lal Kaliya, a resident of Saniyal village which is just 300 metres from the border post, said, "Around 9:30 pm on Wednesday we heard an explosion. I informed the post incharge who also confirmed the sound of the blast."

The blast site was located after one-and-half hours, he said, adding that a big crater was found in an agriculture field.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Kathua
India-Pak Border

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk call for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

Musk call for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

Delhi man beats wife to death for being 'lazy'

Delhi man beats wife to death for being 'lazy'

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

 