Prez Murmu to visit MP to mark tribal leader's birthday

President Droupadi Murmu to visit MP to mark tribal leader's birth anniversary on Nov 15

The government had last year declared November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ to mark the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Nov 14 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 15:06 ist
Indian President Droupadi Murmu. Photo Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu will take part in the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' programme in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

On the same day, the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act will also be officially implemented in the state, Chouhan told reporters on Sunday.

The government had last year declared November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ to mark the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and remember the contribution of tribal freedom fighters.

The PESA Act-1996 was formulated to prevent the exploitation of tribal population with an active involvement of gram sabha.

Read | TMC draws flak for minister's remark on 'looks of Prez'

It gives special power to the gram sabhas in scheduled areas specially for the management of natural resources. The rules under the Act have been finalised and it will be implemented from November 15 in the state, a senior official said. '

“The state-level Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme will be held in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu at Lalpur village in Shahdol district,” Chouhan said. The chief minister along with senior officials reviewed the preparations at Lalpur village for the president's visit.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Droupadi Murmu
Madhya Pradesh
tribals
India News

What's Brewing

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Qatar etiquette essentials to note ahead of World Cup

Qatar etiquette essentials to note ahead of World Cup

Nehru-era stamps showed vision of modern India

Nehru-era stamps showed vision of modern India

As world population rises, China frets over few babies

As world population rises, China frets over few babies

 