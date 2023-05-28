President Murmu welcomes inauguration of new Parliament building by PM Modi

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday welcomed the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the entire country.

In her message at the inauguration, the president said the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country's history.

"Inauguration of the new parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of India," she said in her message.

Her message was read out by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

Noting the parliament is a guiding light for the country, President Murmu said the new Parliament building "is an important milestone in our democratic journey".

"The occasion of the inauguration of the new parliament building will be written in golden words in the history of India," Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building on Sunday.