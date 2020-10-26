Priyanka Gandhi interacts with weavers from Varanasi, assures Congress support

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday interacted with weavers from Varanasi and assured them that her party was standing with them against injustice of all kinds.

Priyanka Gandhi interacted with about 40 to 50 weavers through videoconferencing and patiently heard the various problems being faced by them, media in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Lalan Kumar said.

The weavers apprised her about the problems arising out of power tariff hike and also how their connections are being snapped. They also told her how the government went back on the promises made to them, he said.

Priyanka Gandhi assured the weavers that the Congress was standing with them against all kinds of atrocities and injustice, and said she would ask the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve their problems.

Kumar said the Congress national general secretary's interactions with the weavers of the state would continue.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had held a series of interactions with unemployed youths of Uttar Pradesh.