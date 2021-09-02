Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over deaths due to fever

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over deaths due to fever

The state government has still not taken any concrete steps to strengthen the health system, the Congress general secretary alleged

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2021, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 16:37 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the deaths in the state, including of children, due to fever and alleged that concrete steps had not been taken to strengthen the health system.

She said that the news of the "death of 100 people including children" due to fever in Firozabad, Mathura, Agra and many other places in Uttar Pradesh is very worrying.

The state government has still not taken any concrete steps to strengthen the health system, the Congress general secretary alleged.

Also Read | Firozabad CMO transferred as 41 die of suspected dengue, viral fever

"Look at the condition of hospitals. Is this your 'Number 1' facility for treatment?" Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi and tagged a media report claiming that fever had gripped several districts in the state and in Firozabad the situation was grim with treatment being given on brick benches.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred the chief medical officer of Firozabad, where about 41 people, mostly children, died of suspected dengue and viral fever.

Health officials said along with Firozabad, the spread of dengue is also suspected in Mathura.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
dengue
Firozabad
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 