Probes ordered by Delhi LG motivated, unconstitutional: Manish Sisodia

Probes ordered by Delhi L-G unconstitutional: Sisodia

The AAP leader said the L-G has no power to issue orders on any matters concerning the Delhi government except for land, police, and law and order

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2022, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 17:36 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to L-G V K Saxena, accusing him of bypassing the elected government in Delhi and ordering inquiries into its works in a "politically motivated and unconstitutional" manner.

Sisodia's attack came hours after Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct a probe into the alleged irregularities in in the AAP government's power subsidy scheme, and submit a report within seven days.

Also Read | 'A normal party worker': Kejriwal on the arrest of Vijay Nair

The AAP leader said the L-G has no power to issue orders on any matters concerning the Delhi government except for land, police, and law and order.

Stating the L-G has been regularly ordering probes into decisions taken by the elected government in Delhi, Sisodia alleged these inquiries were "illegal and unconstitutional".

Nothing has come out of the probe into the "so-called" bus procurement scam, school scam, liquor scam, but it weakens the morale of officers, Sisodia said, and urged the L-G to work "according to the Constitution". 

