Prominent Hindu seer Acharya Dharmendra passes away

Prominent Hindu seer Acharya Dharmendra passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 80.

According to family sources, Acharya was under treatment at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur from August 28. He was put on 'ventilator support' as his health deteriorated and eventually died in the morning.

Many leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have condoled his demise.

Prime Minister Modi described Acharya's death as an irreparable loss to the spiritual world.

"Extremely saddened by the demise of Shrimad Panchkhand Peethadheeshwar Acharya Dharmendra who was dedicated to the service of the society and the nation. His passing is an irreparable loss to the religious and spiritual world. May God give him a place at his feet," he said in a tweet.

समाज और राष्ट्रसेवा में समर्पित श्रीमद् पंचखण्ड पीठाधीश्वर आचार्य धर्मेंद्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनका जाना धार्मिक और आध्यात्मिक जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दे। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2022

Home Minister Shah tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of Peethadheeshwar Acharya Dharmendra ji. He had an incomparable contribution in carrying forward the Sanatan tradition and taking the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement to the masses. His thoughts will continue to inspire generations to come. I extend my condolences to his followers."

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former CM Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders also expressed grief over his demise.

Born on January 9, 1942, in Malvada in Gujarat, Acharya Dharmendra was a member of the Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He is known for leading a 1965 movement to stop cow slaughter.