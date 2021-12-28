Protesting doctors demand apology from Delhi Police

The resident doctors protesting across the national capital to expedite the counselling of NEET-PG 2021, on Tuesday demanded an apology from Delhi Police over cops' "stern action" during their Monday's Supreme Court march.

"We want respect. This is now our foremost demand. We want an apology from the police over their brutality on our fellow doctors," a protesting doctor told IANS.

On Monday, a protest march was held by the resident doctors towards the Supreme Court, however, they were stopped mid way by the Delhi Police. As the doctors were not allowed to continue their march, they surrendered their medical apron on the road to register the protest. The doctors said they were thrashed and dragged during their march to the apex court.

The police said that seven of their personnel were injured during the chaos. It also said that two buses were damaged at that time. "We detained 10-12 doctors but later released them in an hour," Additional DCP (Central district) Rohit Meena had told IANS.

Presently, the doctors are protesting outside the emergency ward of the Safdarjung Hospital. All emergency services, including ambulance services were briefly obstructed due to the agitation. As the healthcare facilities have been drastically affected due to the ongoing protests, the resident doctors said they are the first to get affected by the pain of the patients.

"We feel their pain but until and unless we are treated with dignity, like a human being, we won't stop this agitation," said a doctor.

As per latest reports, talks between the doctors association representatives and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya are currently underway at the Nirman Bhavan in the national capital.

