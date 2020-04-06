Punjab: 60-year-old woman ends her life fearing coronavirus infection

Woman ends her life fearing coronavirus infection

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2020, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 08:46 ist
Representative image/iStock images

 A 60-year-old woman in Punjab's Phagwara committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, fearing she had contracted the coronavirus disease, police said on Sunday.  

Santosh Kaur, a resident of Khurampur village, committed suicide after she complained of a throat problem.

She feared that she had contracted the coronavirus disease, her family said.

Though doctors told her that she was hale and healthy and only suffered from sore throat, she could not get rid of her fears, they said.  

Her relatives further said Santosh feared that her children will be afflicted with the disease and consumed celphos, a pesticide, in her room. 

suicides
Punjab
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
