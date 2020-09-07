Punjab farmers hold protest against farm ordinances

Punjab farmers hold protest against farm ordinances

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 07 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 21:32 ist
Activists and representatives of various farmers' organisations raise slogans during a protest against the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020, plan of privatising the power distribution in the Union Territories and against agriculture-related ordinances brought by the Union government, in Amritsar, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Farmers in Punjab on Monday held statewide protests against the three farm ordinances promulgated by the BJP-led Centre.

On the call given by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab farmers, including women, took part in protests against the ordinances describing it as “anti-farmers.”

They were demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) General Secretary Sukhdev Singh alleged that the Centre was bent on “destroying” the farming community with such “anti-farmers” decisions.

They expressed the apprehension that after the implementation of these ordinances, the minimum support price and assured market systems would be dismantled and farmers would be at the “mercy” of big corporates.

Farmers also demanded fixation of MSP as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission report and reduction in fuel prices.

They also threatened to intensify their agitation in support of their demands.

Notably, the Congress-led dispensation in Punjab was also against these farm ordinances.

On August 28, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution, rejecting these farm ordinances.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said these are not only against the interest of farmers and landless workers and time-tested agriculture marketing system established in the state, but are also against the Constitution of India. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab
Congress
Amarinder Singh
BJP

What's Brewing

New text bomb causes WhatsApp to crash, phone to hang

New text bomb causes WhatsApp to crash, phone to hang

Maharashtra MLAs pull down masks in Assembly

Maharashtra MLAs pull down masks in Assembly

Book says Trump held 'low opinions of all black folks’

Book says Trump held 'low opinions of all black folks’

Are Indian coaches getting short shrift in the IPL?

Are Indian coaches getting short shrift in the IPL?

 