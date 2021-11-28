Punjab government to set up research centre on Hindu epics; Channi says will do PhD on Mahabharata

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said he will learn Sanskrit and do a doctorate on the Mahabharata as he announced to set up a research centre on the Hindu texts Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagvad Gita.

Addressing after laying the foundation stone of a Bhagwan Parshuram Taposthal here, he also compared SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal to Mahabharata’s Dhritarashtra, saying the "putra moh" (blind love) for his son has led to the "ruin" of his party.

The CM said the research centre will showcase the message of the three Hindu texts.

For ages, these texts have been a source of inspiration for the entire humanity and the research centre will act as a catalyst for disseminating the message of these among the masses in the simplest form, he said.

Channi said his government is trying to rope in a respected Shankracharya for this ambitious project.

Striking an emotional chord with the Brahmin community, he said they have strong ties with him.

Channi said he will learn Sanskrit language and then do a doctorate on the Mahabharata.

"I was told by a very wise and scholarly man to learn one shloka of the Bhagavad Gita every day to make my life meaningful and righteous. The Gita updesh is unparalleled. My present PhD will be completed in three months. Then I will start learning Sanskrit and do a PhD on the Mahabharata," he added.

The chief minister further said to ensure proper care of stray cattle in the state, the Brahmin Welfare Board will be entrusted with this task.

He said funds will be provided to the board for proper upkeep of the stray cattle.

It is the need of hour to solve this one of the major social problems, he said.

The CM also said his government will develop the "taposthal" of Bhagwan Parshuram as a state-of-the-art architectural marvel.

A cheque for Rs 10 crore has already been handed over to the district administration and more funds whenever needed will be sent accordingly, Channi added.

Channi said Rs 75 lakh will be spent on the development of a place related to Mata Renuka, the mother of Lord Parshuram.

Evoking the example of the Mahabharata to make a scathing attack on the Akalis, the CM said the "Kauravas" were ruined due to "putra moh" of King Dhritarashtra.

In the same manner, he said that Akalis are in shambles due to the "love" of Akali stalwart Parkash Singh Badal for his son.

Channi said the Mahabharata is a treatise regarding statecraft and is still relevant today," adding the "poor situation" of the Akali Dal is an example of it.

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for "little knowledge" about the state, Channi said the Delhi CM is "groping in the dark for fulfilling his lust for power".

He said besides being an outsider, Kejriwal is a "rumour monger", who knows nothing about the state but pokes his nose into everything.

He said such type of "cheap" politics will never be successful in the state.

The chief minister said he was fortunate that the Congress leadership has bestowed him this service to serve the state.

Paying tributes to Lord Parshuram, the chief minister exhorted people to imbibe the ideals propagated by him so that justice and equality is ensured in society.

He said that Bhagwan Parshuram stood for protecting the basic tenets of religion, truth, universal love, compassion and righteousness.

