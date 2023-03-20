Punjab govt can manage law and order, crackdown against Amritpal Singh proves it: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party said Monday the police crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh in Punjab proves that its government has the capability to manage the law-and-order situation in the state.

The hunt for Singh, which is underway for there days now, is a government operation and not a political one, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

"When AAP came to power in Punjab, we were told that we will not be able to manage a border state. By launching an operation against Amritpal Singh, our party has proved that we can manage the law-and-order situation very well," he said.

On the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Punjab, Bhardwaj said it was done to prevent circulation of fake news about the matter.

Authorities in Punjab had on Saturday suspended the internet and SMS services in the state. The curbs will be in place till Tuesday noon.

"When a government deals with such sensitive issues, they need to ensure that people don't circulate fake news about it. It is done to maintain peace in the state. Calling services were available for people to communicate," the AAP leader said.

The Punjab government on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with the police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him.

Senior AAP leader Atishi alleged that the previous governments in Punjab "protected" radical Sikh preachers like Amritpal.

"Previous governments protected these elements trying to breach peace and harmony in Punjab. Stern action by Mann government in Punjab shows AAP does not tolerate or compromise with any law-and-order situation," she said.