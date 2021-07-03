Pushkar Singh Dhami set to be new CM of Uttarakhand

Two-term MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami was on Saturday elected as the next chief minister of Uttarakhand.

The 45-year-old Dhami succeeds Tirath Singh Rawat, a Lok Sabha member, who had resigned as the chief minister on Friday night citing inability to fulfil the constitutional requirement to get elected to the state assembly.

Dhami, a two-term MLA from Khatima, has been associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad during his student days at the Lucknow University and served as the president of the Uttarakhand unit of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha for two terms.

Born in Tundi village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh region, Dhami is an advocate by training and held several positions in the ABVP in undivided Uttar Pradesh.

He shifted to Uttarakhand politics after the formation of the state in 2000 and is known for his skills to mobilise the youth for social initiatives.

“I am thankful to the central leadership of the BJP for having chosen an ordinary party worker and the son of an ex-serviceman to serve the state,” Dhami told reporters in Dehradun soon after being elected as chief minister.

He is meeting Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Saturday to stake claim to form the government.

“There are challenges ahead and I will take everyone along and face the challenge,” Dhami said.

Dhami is considered close to former Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the current Maharashtra Governor.