Radha, Shyam kunds' water unfit for drinking, says NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority to submit action taken report on the twin ponds, Radha and Shyam kunds, in Mathura after noting that the water there was unfit for consumption.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed that water quality of the two kunds may be displayed with clear warning that water was unfit for human consumption till the situation improves.

"The UP pollution control board may ensure control of water pollution in exercise of its authority under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 by taking action which may include recovery of compensation on ‘Polluter Pays’ principle," the bench said.

Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority has to furnish an action taken report by e-mail on or before November 11, 2019.

The matter has been posted for next hearing on December 23.

The tribunal had earlier constituted a committee comprising UP Pollution Control Board, Mathura District Magistrate and Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam and sought report.

It had noted that micro-biological tests carried out earlier by S N Medical College, Agra found the presence of bacterial infection cholera in the waters of Radha Kund and Shyam Kund.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Sushil Raghav seeking remedial steps to stop discharge of sewage and domestic waste into Radha Kund and Shyam Kund in Arita village in Mathura.

According to the applicant, in absence of proper sewerage system, accumulated sewage and domestic waste is being dumped into the Radha Kund.

The plea said: "The (S N Medical College) report concluded that the water was not fit for drinking and the reason for the increased instances of food poisoning could be attributed to the contaminated water of the Radha Kund and Shyam Kund.

"A study carried out by the Department of Zoology, MSJ government P G College, Bharatpur, Rajasthan also reveals that physiochemical parameters such as turbidity, alkalinity, hardness, sulphates and chlorides in the water of the Radha Kund and Shyam Kund substantially exceeded the prescribed limits given by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Central Pollution Control Board," the plea said.