Rajasthan Assembly adjourns for the day after obituary references

The session started with Assembly Speaker C P Joshi appreciating the contributions of the late leaders

  • Sep 09 2021, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 13:26 ist
Members also paid tributes to those killed in lightning strikes on July 11 in Jaipur, Dholpur and Kota in the state. Credit: PTI File Photo

The proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly were adjourned for the day on Thursday after paying obituary references to departed leaders.

The session started with Assembly Speaker C P Joshi appreciating the contributions of the late leaders.

He asked the members to observe a two-minute silence in their remembrance.

The House paid tributes to former Rajasthan Governor and UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia, former Governor of Kerala and Bihar Raghunadan Bhatia, former J-K Governor Jagmohan, former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh and others. 

Members also paid tributes to those killed in lightning strikes on July 11 in Jaipur, Dholpur and Kota in the state.

