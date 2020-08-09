Rajasthan auto driver beaten for refusing to chant 'Jai Sri Ram', 'Modi Zindabad'

Auto driver beaten for refusing to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

Two people were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 52-year-old auto-rickshaw driver after he refused to chant ''Modi zindabad'' and ''Jai Shri Ram'' in Rajasthan’s Sikar, police said Saturday.

Gaffar Ahmed Kacchawa complained to police that the accused stole his wristwatch and money; broke his teeth and left him with a swollen eye and injuries on face after he refused to do so.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), lodged at around 4 am on Friday, Mr Kacchawa was returning after dropping passengers at a nearby village when the two men in a car stopped him and asked him for tobacco.

However, they declined to take the offered tobacco and allegedly asked him to chant “Modi Zindabad” and “Jai Shri Ram”. Kacchawa also added that he was kicked and his beard was pulled.

The attackers have been arrested and the police, "We arrested two people on Friday after the complaint was lodged. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused misbehaved and thrashed the victim under the influence of alcohol."

(With inputs from PTI)

