Rajasthan Congress leaders set to march towards Lakhimpur Kheri in UP

Congress leaders led by state party president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday assembled at Uncha Nagla area near the border with Uttar Pradesh in Bharatpur district to march to UP's violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Addressing a gathering at Uncha Nangla, Dotasra said farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri and when Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was going to raise the voice of farmers, she was detained by police who misbehaved with her.

“We decided to go to Lakhimpur Kheri in solidarity with the farmers who should get justice. Those who murdered the farmers have not been arrested,” he said.

“UP police misbehaved with Priyanka Gandhi despite being a woman. We strongly condemn this,” he said.

He said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre came to power by making false promises in 2014 and after five years, the government again returned to power hiding behind the Army.

The state Education Minister said Prime Minister Modi did not give an account of works he did in five years and again came to power by misleading people.

Dotasra said farmers have been agitating for the last 10 months against the Centre's farm laws but PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have no time to meet them.

“Who had demanded the laws? No farmer leader, no political party had raised the demand for the agriculture laws,” he said.

Minister in-charge of Bharatpur and chief whip Mahesh Joshi, former minister and sitting MLA from Deeg-Kumher Vishvendra Singh and other leaders of the party were present in the meeting.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday with four of them being farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The other four were two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and a journalist working for a private television channel.

