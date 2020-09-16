Rajasthan minister flags off five bike ambulances

  Sep 16 2020
The bike ambulances would be helpful in taking patients to the hospital from the narrow streets of the city, the minister said, adding that trained nursing staff will operate the vehicles. Credit: PTI Photo (RaghusharmaINC)

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma flagged off five bike ambulances or first responder vehicles on Wednesday.

The bike ambulances would be helpful in taking patients to the hospital from the narrow streets of the city, the minister said, adding that trained nursing staff will operate the vehicles.

National Health Mission Director Naresh Thakran said the bike ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like a first-aid box, an oxygen cylinder with flow meter, humidifier mask, fire retardant equipment, foldable hood and a three-tone siren.

Each vehicle is worth Rs 1.7 lakh, he said.

Senior officials of the department and Hero MotoCorp attended the ceremony at the minister's residence. 

