Rajasthan's reports 9,046 fresh Covid-19 cases

Rajasthan's Covid tally surpasses 4 lakh with record 9,046 new cases

The weekend curfew remained effective on Saturday as shops and offices except essential services remained closed

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 17 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 22:17 ist
Security personnel stop commuters during the weekend curfew imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, at Chandpole Bazar in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan recorded its biggest single-day spike of 9,046 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 4,04,355, while the death toll mounted to 3,109 with 37 more fatalities, according to an official report.

Meanwhile, the weekend curfew remained effective on Saturday as shops and offices except essential services remained closed. The curfew will continue in the state till 5 am on Monday.

The state government had announced the weekend curfew after a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday night.

However, polling and election-related activities in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand (Rajsamand) constituencies were exempted.

Rajasthan now has 59,999 active novel coronavirus cases, the report said.

A maximum of 1,484 new cases were reported in Jaipur, followed by 1,265 in Jodhpur, 1,049 in Kota, 783 in Udaipur, 591 in Alwar, 407 in Bhilwara.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Jaipur

Related videos

What's Brewing

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 