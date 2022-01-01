Raje tries to find 'lost' roots in desert state via temple runs

In a challenge-packed 2021, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje wasted no time to turn them into opportunities and started religious tours to different temples in the state.

Raje's posters were removed from the BJP office in the state capital. She also remained absent from campaigning during by-polls held in three places, namely Vallabhnagar, Dhariyawad and Rajsamand.

Her absence and refrainment from party events — coupled with a parallel 'Team Vasundhara Raje 2023' — became a heated topic of discussion in the state politics. The team also released a list of its own district presidents in the state.

Further, during the second wave of Covid-19, while the BJP ran 'Seva hi Sangathan' campaign, the Raje team ran 'Vasundhara Jan Rasoi' to serve food to the needy.

When her daughter-in-law was unwell and admitted to a renowned hospital in Gurugram, Raje and her followers were also seen conducting special prayers.

She continued her religious trips in different parts of the state (often referred to as political yatras) that attracted large crowds.

She started her visits in the state to sacred places and paid homage to party workers and their relatives who had died. Her loyalists made all efforts to make these visits successful to give the message to the party that she is still respected by the people of the state.

However, by the end of the year, Raje's followers were shocked to see their favourite leader missing from the dais of a mammoth Rajput rally organised in Jaipur, which saw the participation of all Rajput stalwarts, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Jaipur Princess Diya Kumari.

While a few leaders confirmed to IANS that Raje was not invited to the rally, others said that she did not attend despite being invited. A few leaders confirmed that a strong message was given to the party via the rally that Raje should not be the CM face, while others remained mum on the issue.

Meanwhile, the BJP office-bearers confirmed that it was for the first time that Raje was not on the stage of this Kshatriya rally, which was attended by around 4-5 lakh Rajputs.

What went wrong over the years as Raje — who was involved in rallies and programmes of the Kshatriya Yuva Sangh in the past and had participated in rallies of Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh in Jaipur in 2008 and in Jodhpur in 2017 — remains unanswered.

Has the queen, who once referred to herself as the "daughter of Rajput", lost her charm among the warrior lobby or is she still ruling their hearts? "Let's wait for the coming year," a BJP worker said.

