Rally driver Gaurav Gill absconding in hit-and-run case

Six days on, the Barmer police is yet to arrest the Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill who is accused of a hit-and-run incident that led to the death of a couple and their son on September 21.

The police booked Gill and his navigator Musa Sharif on Sunday after their car rammed into a motorcycle during the Indian National Rally Championship race in Barmer.

The three victims identified as Narendra Kumar, his wife Pushpa Devi and their son Jitendra died on spot after his car rammed their bike on the road.

Besides Gill and his partner, the police has also lodged an FIR against the companies involved in the event --Maxperienace, Mahindra, JK Tyres, MRF Tyres and the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India.

The FIR was registered under section 304 of IPC against Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif. In the Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

The victims were identified as Narendra Kumar, his wife Pushpa Devi (both in their early forties) and their 15 year old son Jitendra. "The three family members were the residents of Hotrada village of Barmer. They died on spot after thet were allegedly hit by the vehicle. The FIR was registered at Samadri police station on wee hours of Sunday", Additional Superintendent of Police Khinv Singh confirmed.

However, the victim's elder son Rahul who filed the case at the police station has claimed in the statement that his younger brother was talking to his parents (Narendra and Pushpa ) on the roadside with the motorcycle, when Gill's car hit them and two other cars coming from behind also rammed into them.

Soon after the accident took place the initial rumour suggested that Gill has also got injured in the accident and was shifted to the nearby hospital. However, the police denied the reports after the initial probe. "We have been searching for him everywhere , in the hospital's villages etc. Not only this we have put bordering districts on alert so that we have him at the earliest ", Khinv Singh added.

Meanwhile the villagers also staged protest and pressurised the administration to put the prime accused behind bars.

State govt removes day district collector & SP

According to the senior cop investigating this case, the primary investigation suggests that the rally organisers had taken permission from sarpanches in Jodhpur district but in Barmer they failed to take permission from the administration.

Taking a serious cognizance after the villagers protested against Gill, the state government has put district collection and Superintendent Police of Barmer on Awaited posting order. Whereas Bhutaram Bishnoi, SHO at Samadri police station was transferred.

"We are trying to investigate if administration was also at the fault along with the organisers which is why the case is being investigated by senior police officers ", a senior cop told DH.

As soon as state government ordered an investigation to be conducted by officer of divisional commissioner rank, the dditional Director General of police Ravi Prakash visited the spot.

Meanwhile the post mortem of the victim's was held on Sunday and the reports are bring examined by the police.