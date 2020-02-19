First meeting of Ram Mandir Trust today

Ram Mandir Trust to meet for the first time today

The trust meeting is likely to finalise the date to start construction of the Ram Temple

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 19 2020, 12:43pm ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 12:43pm ist
Replica of the proposed Ram Mandir on display at Karsewakpuram, in Ayodhya, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The first meeting of the Ram Mandir Trust to oversee construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya will be held here on Wednesday at the Delhi residence of K Parasaran, the head of the Trust.

The Trust has been constituted by the Narendra Modi government. The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.

Senior lawyer Parasaran has been named the head of the Trust and its other members include Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ram Mandir
BJP
Ayodhya
Comments (+)
 