Ram temple idol to be installed by 2024 'Makar Sankranti'

The Ram Lala idol will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Makar Sankranti next year, and the temple will then be opened to devotees.

Giving this information to reporters here on Friday, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said so far Rs 800 crore had been spent on the construction work, and around 70 per cent of it has been completed.

"We plan to install the idol of Ram Lala at the sanctum sanctorum between January 1 and 14, 2024. The devotees will be able to visit the temple after that," Rai said.

He stated that the total cost of the temple's construction was estimated to be around Rs 1,800 crore.

He also said there would be two idols of Ram Lala in the temple. "As the existing idol is very small, devotees may find it difficult to see it from a distance... We plan to install another idol that will be slightly bigger," he said.

He said the form and shape of the new idol of Ram Lala were currently under discussion. "We are consulting some renowned sculptors for this purpose," Rai added.

Rai said the scientists were being consulted to make sure that the sun's rays fall on the forehead of the idol on Ramnavami.

The timing of the possible opening of the temple for the devotees assumes significance as the next general elections are scheduled to be held in May 2024, in which the Modi government will be seeking a third term in office.