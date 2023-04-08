Development after Article 370 abrogation: Rijiju in J&K

Rapid development in J&K after abrogation of Article 370: Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju also appreciated the efforts of the district administration as well as various departments for the effective implementation of government schemes on the ground

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 08 2023, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 22:16 ist
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses at the inauguration of First Edition of the Indian Constitution in Dogri Language, at Jammu University in Jammu, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said a dawn of new development is visible in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Attending a public outreach-cum-mega legal awareness camp in Udhampur district of Jammu division, he said the present dispensation is trying its best to bring Jammu and Kashmir on the glorious path of development.

“After abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, many changes are visible in the field of development like completion of mega projects, progress of ongoing works and implementation of different centrally-sponsored schemes,” the minister for Law and Justice said.

Also Read | BJP's Kashmir policy 'emperor's new clothes', says PDP

He expressed satisfaction over the implementation of several government schemes in Udhampur.

Rijiju appreciated the efforts of the district administration as well as various departments for the effective implementation of government schemes on the ground.

“After 2014, the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set new records. The present government is providing banking and mobile service connectivity in every village of the country,” he said.

Commenting on the natural assets and scenic beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said the Union Territory has huge tourism potential.

He emphasised on various development initiatives like ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ and many more developmental projects undertaken by the central government to shape the developmental profile of Jammu and Kashmir in a better direction.

Under ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India’ initiatives, the minister said, various activities have been organised across Jammu and Kashmir to inculcate moral values and promote sportsmanship among the students as well as the development of infrastructure.

Rijiju called upon the officers to make dedicated efforts towards taking the benefits of all government schemes to the targeted sections of the society.

He also urged the people to come forward and to avail the maximum benefits of various schemes.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Kiren Rijiju
Article 370
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi

