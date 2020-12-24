Release detainees if you want democracy to survive: Farooq Abdullah to Centre, urges restoration of 4G in J&K

Regional National Conference (NC) president and former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah Thursday urged the Center to release all those detained recently "if it wants democracy to survive in the union territory (UT)".

“If the government of India wants democracy to survive in J&K, all those detained recently should be released immediately,” octogenarian Abdullah told reporters, after chairing a meeting of PAGD leaders at his Gupkar residence, here.

“I also urge the government to ensure restoration of 4G internet services as soon as possible. The Prime Minister is talking about 5G, but we don’t even have 4G services in J&K. Besides, I urge the Lieutenant Governor led J&K administration to provide uninterrupted power and supply to the people of J&K as people have suffered for this since ages,” he said.

The PAGD is an alliance of arch-rivals and regional heavyweights – NC and PDP - besides five other parties. It was formed on October 15 to work towards restoring the special status of J&K which was revoked last August.

Asked whether the PAGD would stay or break after the conclusion of the district development council (DDC) polls, in which it won the highest number of seats, the NC leader said, “We are here to stay and nobody should have any doubt in it.”

Speaking on the occasion, PAGD spokesperson and Peoples Conference chairman, Sajad Lone, alleged that the government was acting in a partisan manner.

“It (government) should desist from this and not humiliate the great verdict of DDC polls,” he said. “History is witness that who tried to humiliate the peoples’ verdict ended up in a disaster. Under no circumstances, should democracy be tinkered with.”