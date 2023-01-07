Reliance Jio rolls out 5G internet services in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

5G services launched in Jaipur, Jodhpur & Udaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formally launched Jio's 5G internet services in these cities

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 07 2023, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 21:14 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launches Jio 5G service. Credit: PTI Photo

Private telecom company Reliance Jio launched 5G internet service in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Saturday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formally launched Jio's 5G internet services in these cities.

During the inaugural event, the chief minister said that this service is a revolutionary step in the field of information technology and telecommunication.

With this, the state government's goal of sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance will be further strengthened, he said.

Also Read: India set to witness multi-billion-dollar 5G infra roll-out

Gehlot also launched Jio Glass and Community Clinic products at the event.

Reliance Industries Rajasthan President Umesh Bhandari said that this service full of endless possibilities is a revolution in the telecom sector.

The company will start 5G service in Kota this month, and in Bikaner and Ajmer in February, he added.

Reliance Jio
India News
5G
Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot

