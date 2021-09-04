Restrictions imposed in Kashmir after Geelani's death: IGP

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said that restrictions have been imposed in the valley, including suspension of internet services, in the wake of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani's death.

As per reports, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the restrictions were imposed in view of the death of Geelani.

Notably, nonagenarian Geelani passed away on Wednesday evening at his uptown Hyderpora residence in Srinagar. He was 92.

Meanwhile, DIG North Kashmir appealed to the people not to panic and avoid movement towards Srinagar.

“In the view of the death of senior Hurriyat leader, the public of North Kashmir is requested not to panic, Please avoid movement towards Srinagar. Appeal public to keep calm, and stay inside their houses and pray for the departed soul,” he said.