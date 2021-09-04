'Restrictions imposed in Kashmir after Geelani's death'

Restrictions imposed in Kashmir after Geelani's death: IGP

Meanwhile, DIG North Kashmir appealed to the people not to panic and avoid movement towards Srinagar

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Sep 04 2021, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 18:23 ist
Security forces personnel stand guard in front of closed shops during restrictions imposed in Srinagar. Credit: Reuters Photo

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said that restrictions have been imposed in the valley, including suspension of internet services, in the wake of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani's death.

As per reports, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the restrictions were imposed in view of the death of Geelani.

Notably, nonagenarian Geelani passed away on Wednesday evening at his uptown Hyderpora residence in Srinagar. He was 92.

Meanwhile, DIG North Kashmir appealed to the people not to panic and avoid movement towards Srinagar.

“In the view of the death of senior Hurriyat leader, the public of North Kashmir is requested not to panic, Please avoid movement towards Srinagar. Appeal public to keep calm, and stay inside their houses and pray for the departed soul,” he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

J&K police
Syed Ali Geelani
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

5 reasons video games should be used more in school

5 reasons video games should be used more in school

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

 