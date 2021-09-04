Mobile internet snapped again in Kashmir Valley

Restrictions on assembly of people continue in most of Kashmir Valley, mobile internet snapped again

Roads leading to Geelani's residence remained sealed with barricades put up to stop the movement of people

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 04 2021, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 11:42 ist
A policeman pulls concertina wire to close a road during restrictions imposed by authorities following the death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a Kashmiri veteran separatist politician, in Srinagar. Credit: Reuters photo

Restrictions on assembly of people remained in force in most parts of Kashmir Valley after the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani while mobile Internet services were suspended on Saturday morning after being restored the previous night, officials said.

Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness. The pro-Pakistan separatist leader, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at a mosque near his residence.

Following his death, restrictions were imposed in the Valley as a precautionary measure.

Tight curbs in Kashmir a day after separatist leader's burial

Restrictions on assembly of people remained in force in most parts of the valley but curbs on movement have been eased in some parts, the officials said, adding the curbs were in place in Srinagar's Downtown (old city) and Hyderpora, the native area of Geelani.

Roads leading to Geelani's residence here remained sealed with barricades put up to stop the movement of people, the officials said.

Security forces have been deployed in strength in the city and elsewhere to maintain law and order, they added.

Internet services and mobile telephony services across all operators were restored on Friday night after remaining suspended for two days. However, Internet services on mobile devices were suspended again on Saturday morning.

