Retired HC judge to probe Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP government

8 people were killed on Sunday in the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri ahead of a visit by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 04 2021, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 15:07 ist
Police force deployed outside the residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that a retired High Court judge will probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and that it will give Rs 45 lakh compensation to the families of the four farmers killed in the incident.

The government will also give Rs 10 lakh to those injured in the violence, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi.

"An agreement has been reached with the farmers. The government will give Rs 45 lakh to the family members of the four farmers who were killed in the violence on Sunday. Besides, one member from their families will be given a government job at the local level," he said.

"The government will give Rs 10 lakh to the injured and get the incident probed by a retired High Court judge," he said.

Eight people were killed on Sunday in the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri ahead of a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Farmers and BJP workers were among those killed.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers in the clash near Banbirpur.

Two FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. 

Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow
Lakhimpur
Farmers Protest
farm laws
Farm Bills

