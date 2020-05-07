Riyaz Naikoo’s killing will help to contain militancy in Kashmir: J&K police

While terming the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen chief Riyaz Naikoo as big jolt for the largest militant outfit in the Valley, Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar Thursday claimed it would help to contain militancy in the Valley to a large extent.

“I will not hesitate in saying that Naikoo was a very influential militant, who would release videos almost every month to lure youth towards militancy and to pass directions to his cadre to execute civilian and police killing,” Kumar said while addressing a presser, here.

“His (Naikoo’s) killing is a big success for us and major jolt for Hizbul and entering militancy in Kashmir. The killing will help contain overall militancy in Valley,” he said and revealed that the Hizbul commander was on the radar for past six months.

“The day before yesterday (Tuesday) we tracked his movement and finally got him in at Beighpora Awantipora along with his aide,” the valley police chief said.

Asked whether top brass of the Hizbul stands wiped out with the killing of Naikoo, he said there will be some other leader, but “we will go after him too".

On recent Handwara encounter in which a commanding officer, a major and a police officer were killed while battling with a group of militants, Kumar said Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Haider’s killing was also a big jolt for the Pakistan based terror outfit.

“As for as second incident at Handwara in which three CRPF men were killed, we have identified two Lashkar militants involved in the act,” he said.

Asked about the emergence of a new militant organization, ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), the Kashmir police chief said it is a new outfit but a “shadow of the Lashkar.”

“Post-August 5 last year, there was international pressure on Pakistan to stop militancy, so the Lashkar floated TRF,” he added.

The Kashmir police chief added that this year so for 64 militants have been killed in 27 operations while 125 over-ground-workers (OGWs) of militants have been arrested.

On communication blockade imposed in Kashmir since the killing of Naikoo on Wednesday morning, he said that it was necessary to prevent ‘rumor-mongering’ and to ‘maintain law and order’.