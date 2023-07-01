Robust, dynamic security grid in place for Amarnath Yatra: Army

A robust and dynamic security grid complete with the deployment of snipers, anti-drone systems, bomb disposal and dog squads has been put in place to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra, the army said here on Saturday.

The yatra began from the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam. Baltal is in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and Pahalgam in Anantnag district in south.

"The Indian Army has traditionally been involved in ensuring safe and secure yatra for the pilgrims. This year too, the army has worked with all other stakeholders to put in place a robust and dynamic security grid for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra," the army's 3 Sector Rashtriya Rifles commander Brigadier Atul Rajput told reporters here.

He said the army has ensured multi-tier security arrangements that include domination of the mountains, sanitisation of the yatra route and round-the-clock domination of the area using the latest night vision devices.

The army's Special Forces are keeping a watch over the yatra route from vantage locations, he said. "We have also deployed snipers, anti-drone systems, bomb disposal and dog squads to ensure safe and secure Yatra," the commander said.

The army has augmented a number of yatri camps with adequate tentage facilities to provide additional habitat during, Brigadier Rajput said.

"We have also made available helipads at multiple locations for medical emergencies and to cater to other airlift requirements for the yatra," he added.

A whole-of-the-nation approach has been followed to synergise efforts, and the army has offered its expertise in mountain rescue to civil agencies and trained Mountain Rescue and Avalanche Rescue teams of various agencies, he said.

"In addition, we have conducted joint exercises and mock drills to ensure seamless and successful rescue operations, if and when required," the army officer said.

He said based on the experiences of the cloudburst during the yatra last year, rescue teams and earth-movers are being placed at the Holy Cave and multiple locations enroute for any emergencies.

Modern equipment are also available for effective response and meet any contingencies, he added.

"We assure you that till the time last yatri is back from his pious visit to Shri Amarnath, we, the Indian Army, is here to ensure your security, safety and well being always and every time, Brigadier Rajput said.