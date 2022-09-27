RSS General Secretary to visit Jammu and Kashmir for three-days from October 4

Dattatreya Hosabale, National General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is arriving in Jammu on a three-day visit on October 4 to discuss the prevailing political situation in the Union Territory (UT) with Sangh functionaries.

This will be Hosabale’s second visit to Jammu as earlier in August he had participated in PoJK refugees rally along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Sources said the RSS General Secretary is scheduled to address a Vijay Dashmi function in the lawns of at historic Ved Mandir, Ambphalla in Jammu on October 5 in connection with observance of 97th Foundation Day of the RSS.

“The RSS cadres all over Jammu province will participate in the programme and a full dress parade during the function will be held. Later Hosabale will address the Sangh activists and unfold the various future programmes of the organization aimed at strengthening national unity and integrity,” they said.



The RSS was founded on Vijay Dashmi Day in 1925 by Dr K B Hedgewar in Nagpur, Maharashtra and since then the day is observed by the Sangh all over the country as its foundation day.

Sources said Hosabale will discuss the prevailing political situation in the UT especially after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A as no top Sangh functionary could visit J&K during the last two years of Covid-19 pandemic except him.

The issues of displaced Kashmiri Pandits from Valley will also be threadbare discussed during the visit of the RSS top functionary and a feedback will be sought during the deliberations, they said and added that Sangh was attaching importance to rehabilitate Pandits in the Valley.

