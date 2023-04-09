Sachin Pilot opens new front against CM Gehlot, demands action against ‘corruption’ during BJP rule in Rajasthan

After remaining silent for some months, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday reopened his front against inner-party rival and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by announcing a one-day hunger strike accusing him of not pursuing corruption cases against his BJP predecessor Vasundhare Raje.

He virtually accused Gehlot of helping former Chief Minister Raje by not ordering a probe against corruption during her tenure and said the public could think that there is some understanding to avoid investigation, if a probe is not ordered.

Pilot went on to say that the Rajasthan government is not even "using" its own agencies to probe corruption cases at a time the BJP-led central government is "misusing" agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax Department against Opposition leaders.

His announcement of a day-long dharna at the Shaheed Park in Jaipur on April 11, the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule, came at a press conference in Rajasthan's capital. The latest edition of the fight comes six months ahead of Assembly elections.

"While in opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted in the mines scam of Rs 45,000 crore. With six-seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread illusions that there is some collusion. Therefore, action will have to be taken soon so that the Congress workers feel that there is no difference between our words and actions,” he said.

He said he wrote to Gehlot on 18 March, 2022 and later a reminder on 2 November, 2022 that elections are coming and that they must show that there is "no difference between our promises and our work".

The inner-party struggle resumed after a gap of almost six months, as Pilot had been relatively silent though he was trying to consolidate his position in the state unit. He had earlier raised issues of atrocities against Dalits among others against Gehlot.

The party's central leadership wanted to install Pilot as Chief Minister in September last year when it wanted Gehlot to succeed Sonia as party president.

However, Gehlot wanted his own man to be the Chief Minister if he was to move to Delhi and ensured that he had his way when his supporters thwarted a meeting of legislature party to authorise Sonia to take a call. Gehlot had also then called Pilot a "traitor" for the attempt to unseat him in 2020 with the help of BJP.

Pilot, who has been eyeing the post of Chief Minister since the party returned to power in 2018, accused Gehlot of not ordering a probe into corruption allegations made against Raje when the party was in Opposition.