SAD chief slams Arvind Kejriwal on power crisis

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of adopting double standards on the issue of power crisis.

His statement came on a day when the Aam Aadmi Party national convener came to Punjab on a two-day visit.

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief said Kejriwal had announced that Delhi had become the only state which was not using coal for generating power.

“However, Kejriwal has recently written a letter to the prime minister, asking the latter to divert coal from other thermal plants and supply the same to two thermal plants supplying power to Delhi,” he said.

Badal ridiculed the "so called guarantees” being given by Kejriwal, saying he could not be trusted to honour any guarantee.

Former minister and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed Kejriwal on the power issue.

“Lies & deceit thy name is Kejriwal. CM @ArvindKejriwal 1st claimed Delhi had banned use of coal in its thermal plants& was 1st State without any coal based plants. Now he has asked PM to divert coal from other plants to plants supplying power to Delhi. Hypocrisy of highest order,” tweeted Majithia.

Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also took a swipe at Kejriwal.

“@ArvindKejriwal comes to Punjab again after officially seeking closure of Punjab Power Plants & diversion of their coal to Delhi. The bloke seriously believes that Punjabis esp farmers must live without power to save Delhi from darkness caused by his govt's incompetence,” tweeted Harsimrat.

“Today's entertainments: Enjoy Kejri Comedy, with the juggler laughing at his own jokes, grinning all day long & expecting Punjabis to be foolish to believe his lies, e.g. 300 units free power which he hasn't given to Delhites. Sad part is Punjab is in no mood for jokes,” she further tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos here: