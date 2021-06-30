SC bids farewell to Justice Ashok Bhushan

"Judges are only known by their judgements…Judgements are the only true criteria for testing the mettle of a Judge," Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday quoted Justice Ashok Bhushan while bidding farewell to him.

Justice Bhushan is to retire on July 4. A virtual farewell ceremony, however, was held on Wednesday as he has to attend functions related to the last rites of his mother who passed away recently at Prayagraj.

In his speech, CJI Ramana described Justice Bhushan, who hailed from the Allahabad High Court, as a "great human being" whose judgement stood testimony to his "welfarist and humanist approach".

"His concern for the welfare of every section of the society is reflected in his opinions and writings," the CJI said.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, SC Bar Association president Vikas Singh and other members of the Bar, along with SC judges, were present during the virtual ceremony.

Justice Bhushan was a part of the Constitution bench which delivered the judgement in the Ayodhya dispute and the Aadhaar case. He recently presided over the bench dealing with the migrant workers' problems during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Bhushan was born on July 5, 1956 in Jaunpur district.

He graduated in Arts in 1975 and obtained his law degree from Allahabad University in 1979. He enrolled as an advocate in Uttar Pradesh on April 6, 1979. After more than 20 years of successful practice, he was elevated as a permanent judge of the Allahabad High Court on April 24, 2001. After a stint as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, he was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.