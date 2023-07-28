SC declines to quash hate speech case against Mukhtar Ansari’s son during UP polls

Hate speech: SC not to quash case against Mukhtar's son

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, New Delhi,
  Jul 28 2023, 14:24 ist
  updated: Jul 28 2023, 18:39 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to quash an FIR registered against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son Umar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh, for alleged hate speech made during the 2022 state assembly poll campaign.

"You will have to face the trial," a bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Pankaj Mithal told the petitioner.

The bench said the court will not quash the FIR in the case where the high court has refused to grant him any relief. 

Ansari’s counsel said that the alleged remark was not made by him. 

Declining to consider his plea, the top court said its order will not come in the way when courts consider the plea during the subsequent trial and other proceedings. 

Umar Ansari, along with his MLA brother Abbas Ansari, is facing criminal prosecution in the hate speech case and he is charged with sharing the dais in a rally in Mau district where his brother allegedly threatened government officials.

In 2022, Abbas Ansari won the Mau Sadar seat in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP)-Samajwadi Party alliance.

India News
Supreme Court
Mukhtar Ansari

