SC gives Rajasthan police 2 months to finish probe into NLU student's death

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave two months time to Rajasthan police to complete its probe into the suspicious death of Vikrant Nagaich, a student of National Law University, Jodhpur, in 2017.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and B R Gavai set the time limit, while hearing a plea for CBI probe into the matter.

The top court had on June 8 asked the state government to explain as why they failed to achieve a headway for over three years.

Advocates Sunil Fernandes and Astha Sharma, who appeared for Neetu Kumar Nagaich, the mother of the deceased, have accused the state police of "lackadaisical and callous manner of probe" into the FIR lodged on June 29, 2018 with Jodhpur's Mandore police station.

The petitioner claimed the state was criminally negligent in the investigation or was trying to cover up for the perpetrators or had some mala fide intention to the detriment of the petitioner who lost her only son.

Vikrant, a third year law student, was found dead in August 14, 2017 under unnatural circumstances near Railway track opposite the university. The authorities first tried to present the case as that of suicide due to alleged depression, though there was no such evidence.

After about 10 months of the incident, the FIR was lodged but the CID-CB failed to arrive at any outcome. Petitioner's husband, Colonel Jayant Nagaich procured an Internal Railway Enquiry Report, which showed no record of any incident or accident by any member of lobby crew, locomotive drivers or guards of the trains on the date.

The petitioner also approached the Rajasthan HC which on February 24, 2020, disposed of the matter, though the investigating agency amongst other things failed to create a digital footprint, including retrieval of mobile records, of the circumstances surrounding the place of the incident, which would have led to the apprehension of the offenders.