SC junks plea for action against MoS V K Singh

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a plea for action against Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Gen (retd) V K Singh for allegedly breaching oath of office by making certain comments on the India-China LAC issue.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice Ramana said if Singh he has done something, it is for the PM to act and the top court can't pass any order.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, rejected the plea filed by social activist, Chandrasekaran Ramaswamy, who cited various events where Singh made controversial statements.

The PIL contended the retired general had claimed that India transgressed (the LAC) many times as per its perception. The statement was used by Chinese to its advantage and to blame India for encroaching upon its perceived territory.

"If you don’t like a statement by a minister, you file a plea and ask him to be removed,” the court asked the counsel, who insisted that Singh had made statements against the army.

"If he is not good, the prime minister will look into it,” the bench said.

The plea contended Singh's comments that India transgressed more frequently across the Line of Actual Control than the People's Liberation Army has not only given China a rare opportunity but also has contradicted India's long-held official position on the subject.