SC to hear plea alleging increase in attack on Christian institutions, priests

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea alleging increase of attacks on Christian institutions and priests across the country.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala and sought urgent listing of the matter.

Gonsalves submitted that on an average between 40 to 50 violent attacks occurred against Christian institutions and priests every month across the country, as he pressed on implementation of guidelines that were issued by the top court in a 2018 judgment to curb hate crimes.

Gonsalves emphasised that in the month of May this year more than 50 cases of violent attacks took place. The plea has been filed by Archbishop Of Bangalore Diocese Dr Peter Machado, along with the National Solidarity Forum, the Evangelical Fellowship of India.

Gonsalves sought the implementation of the guidelines issued in the Tehseen Poonawala judgment (2018). He cited that in the judgment direction was passed for the appointment of nodal officers were to take note of hate crimes and register FIRs across the nation. In the 2018 judgment, the top court had said hate crimes, cow vigilantism and lynching incidents should be nipped in the bud.

The top court told Gonsalves that if it is happening then it is very unfortunate. Gonsalves pressed for an urgent listing of the matter. The bench replied, “What we can ensure is that your matter is listed on the re-opening day itself”.

The bench directed the registry to list the matter on the reopening of the court after summer vacation, on July 11.

The top court, in 2018, passed a slew of guidelines for the central government and state governments, which included disciplinary action lax law enforcement officials, fast-tracking of trials, etc.