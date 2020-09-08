Search ops for militants underway in Kashmir’s Budgam

Search operation in Kashmir’s Budgam continues to flush out militants

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Sep 08 2020, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 13:25 ist
Officials said the search operation resumed early in the morning. Credit: PTI Photo

The anti-militancy operation in Kawoosa village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district continued on Tuesday after it was halted late Monday night due to darkness.

Officials said the search operation resumed early in the morning. Earlier, a joint team of police, army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Kawoosa village on Monday evening based on a ‘specific input’ about the presence of militants in the area.

“As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter,” a police official said and added there is input about presence of two to three militants in village orchards.

Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam
militants
CRPF

