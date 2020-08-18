Security scare at IGI after unattended bag found

Security scare at IGI after unattended bag found; returned to owner

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Aug 18 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 21:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

There was a brief security scare at the Delhi international airport after an unattended bag was noticed inside the terminal but it later turned out to belong to a passenger returning from the US, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 6:30 PM on Monday at the Indigo airlines counter at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

The bag, that contained about Rs 7.40 lakh cash in US Dollars, was spotted by a CISF personnel on security duty in the area and after no one claimed it, the bomb disposal squad was summoned.

After no explosive traces were found, the bag was opened and $9,900, credit cards and travel documents in the name of an Australian national who had arrived from San Francisco by Air India flight AI-174 was recovered by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, they said.

The CISF team scanned the CCTV footage and found that the passenger was about to take a flight to Hyderabad. He was intercepted and handed over his lost bag, they said. 

Indira Gandhi International Airport
New Delhi
luggage
CISF personnel
United States

