Service of all public prosecutors in Allahabad HC terminated as UP govt dismisses 841 lawyers

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday dismissed 841 government lawyers with immediate effect.

The services of all public prosecutors appointed in the Allahabad High Court have been terminated.

Nikunj Mittal, Special Secretary, Law and Justice Department, issued this order.

According to this order, 505 State Law Officers from the Principal Bench of the Allahabad High Court and 336 Government Lawyers from the Lucknow Bench of the High Court have been discharged from their duty.

The state government has also removed Additional Advocate General Vinod Kant as a part of this change.

In addition, 26 Additional Chief Permanent Advocates were removed from the Prayagraj Principal Bench, and 179 permanent advocates were also granted leave.

At the same time, the services of 111 civil brief holders were terminated while 141 criminal brief holders have also been removed, and 47 additional government advocates have been dismissed.

The services of the Lucknow Bench's two Chief Standing Councils have also been terminated.

With immediate effect, 33 additional government advocates, 66 from the criminal side, and 176 civil brief holders were also disengaged.

In addition, the services of 59 Additional Chief Standing Council and Standing Council members have been terminated.

However, no reason has been given for the removal in the government letter.

The government, according to the sources, has terminated services based on the performances of these law officers.