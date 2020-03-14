Session to be held as per schedule: MP Assembly Speaker

PTI
  Mar 14 2020
  • updated: Mar 14 2020, 20:59pm ist
Madhya Pradesh assembly. (PTI Photo)

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, commencing from March 16, will be held as per the schedule, Speaker NP Prajapati said on Saturday.

"Has anybody told you about it? It has not come to my mind," Prajapati told reporters when asked whether the session would be postponed due to the coronavirus scare.

All those coming to the Assembly will be provided with masks to cover their mouths and sanitisers for washing hands, he said.

The session, being held in the wake of rebellion of 22 Congress MLAs who are supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, will be held from March 16 to April 13. 

