Seventh accused in Kanjhawala case surrenders before police

Seventh accused in Kanjhawala case surrenders

DCP Harender Singh confirmed that soon after Ankush surrendered, he was placed under arrest

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 06 2023, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 19:53 ist
Ankush Khanna, the seventh accused in the death case of 20-year-old Anjali, who was dragged under a car in the Kanjhawala area for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1, surrendered before police on Friday evening.

On Thursday night, the police had arrested Ashutosh, the sixth accused in the case, who has been sent to police custody. Five other accused persons are already in police custody.

DCP Harender Singh confirmed that soon after Ankush surrendered, he was placed under arrest, adding that the police will now seek his custodial remand. There are speculations that Ankush was also in the car on that fateful night.

India News
Delhi
Police

