Four killed after heavy rains in J&K’s Kathua

Several houses collapse after heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua; four killed

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 19 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 13:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Four people were killed Wednesday and several others feared trapped after over half-a-dozen houses collapsed due to heavy rains in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.

A rescue operation, being supervised by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, is under way in the affected villages of Bani tehsil, the officer said.

He said a house collapsed in Surjan village, killing two people while three are feared trapped.

Landslide hits construction site in J&K's Udhampur; six labourers rescued

Reports of house collapse were also received from several other villages in Bani tehsil, resulting in the death of two people, the officer said.

Kathua
India News
Jammu and Kashmir

