Several injured as clash breaks out between two communities in Rajasthan's Tonk

Several people were injured after a clash broke out between members of two communities over a petty issue in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Sunday, police said.

They said police personnel in large numbers have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Both the groups pelted stones at each other and about a dozen people, including three policemen, were injured, police said, adding a few vehicles were also damaged.

The incident took place in the Nagauri Mohalla area of Tonk when a group of people objected to speeding motorbikes on a road while children were playing. The issue escalated and people from two communities had a face-off, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Malpura, Mahipal Singh told reporters that the situation is under control.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sushil Mann said people from both sides were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The matter is under investigation and action will be taken as per law, he said.