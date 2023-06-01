Delhi murder: Sahil's cop remand extended for 3 days

Shahbad Dairy murder: Court extends Sahil's police remand for three days

Due to security reasons, Sahil (20) was produced at the duty metropolitan magistrate's residence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2023, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 14:16 ist
Sahil. Credit: IANS Photo

A court here on Thursday extended the custodial interrogation of the accused in the Shahbad Dairy murder case for three days.

Due to security reasons, Sahil (20) was produced at the duty metropolitan magistrate's residence, court sources said.

Sahil stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi over 20 times and bludgeoned her to death with a concrete block in public view in Shahbad Dairy area of northwest Delhi on Sunday evening. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, according to police.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and brought to the national capital late on Monday evening.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain had on Tuesday permitted the police to quiz Sahil in custody for two days.

Police had earlier sought his custody on the grounds that the weapon of offence had not been recovered and that the accused was frequently changing his statements.

